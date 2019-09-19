Rex Orange County Announces New Album And Two Bay Area Shows
Fresh off the heels of the release of the single "10/10" Rex Orange County has announced that the new album 'Pony' will be out on October 25th.
The UK indie rocker has also announced a pair of shows in the Bay Area on Thursday January 16th at the Masonic in San Francisco. Tickets for that date go on sale on 9/27 at 10AM here.
.@rexorangecounty brings the Pony Tour to The Masonic in San Francisco on January 16th! Tickets go on sale Friday, September 27th at 10AM at https://t.co/U8x4xFrVCf. pic.twitter.com/ccSvDj9D69— The Masonic (@sfmasonic) September 19, 2019
& Friday January 17th at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Pre-sale is 9/26 at 10AM with password 'grammies' & on sale is 9/27 at 10AM here.
✴️JUST ANNOUNCED ✴️ @rexorangecounty#PonyTour— Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) September 19, 2019
-- January 17
-- Presale starts Thursday 9/26 PW = GRAMMIES
ℹ️ https://t.co/JdRAaZF9LM pic.twitter.com/Hb4uRqeiyq
10/10 out now. -- listen and watch the video , link in the bio