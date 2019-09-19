Rex Orange County Announces New Album And Two Bay Area Shows

Fresh off the heels of the release of the single "10/10" Rex Orange County has announced that the new album 'Pony' will be out on October 25th.

The UK indie rocker has also announced a pair of shows in the Bay Area on Thursday January 16th at the Masonic in San Francisco. Tickets for that date go on sale on 9/27 at 10AM here.

& Friday January 17th at the Fox Theater in Oakland. Pre-sale is 9/26 at 10AM with password 'grammies' & on sale is 9/27 at 10AM here.

You can hear his latest single "10/10" on ALT 105.3!