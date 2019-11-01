Retro Toys Coming Back For Happy Meals 40th Anniversary At McDonald's
November 1, 2019
From November 7th - 11th McDonald's will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal by bringing back the most popular happy meal toys from the last few decades.
Introducing the Surprise #HappyMeal! 17 iconic toys from the last 40 years are back at participating restaurants from 11/7 through 11/11. Which childhood fave do you have your eye on? -- -- pic.twitter.com/L13Z3bZtXJ— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2019
There will fifteen retro toys available worldwide & two extra Disney ones that will be exclusively available in the U.S.
Here's a breakdown of the toys you could get in your happy meal:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
For more head to USA Today.