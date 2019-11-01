Retro Toys Coming Back For Happy Meals 40th Anniversary At McDonald's

November 1, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Darren McCollester / Staff

Categories: 
Food & Drink

From November 7th - 11th McDonald's will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal by bringing back the most popular happy meal toys from the last few decades.

There will fifteen retro toys available worldwide & two extra Disney ones that will be exclusively available in the U.S.

Here's a breakdown of the toys you could get in your happy meal:

  • Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
  • Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
  • Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
  • Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
  • Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
  • Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
  • McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
  • Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
  • Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
  • Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
  • Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
  • 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
  • Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
  • My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
  • Furby (Hasbro): 1999
  • Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
  • Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

For more head to USA Today.

Tags: 
McDonalds
Retro Toys