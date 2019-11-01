Retro Toys Coming Back For Happy Meals 40th Anniversary At McDonald's

From November 7th - 11th McDonald's will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal by bringing back the most popular happy meal toys from the last few decades.

Introducing the Surprise #HappyMeal! 17 iconic toys from the last 40 years are back at participating restaurants from 11/7 through 11/11. Which childhood fave do you have your eye on? -- -- pic.twitter.com/L13Z3bZtXJ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2019

There will fifteen retro toys available worldwide & two extra Disney ones that will be exclusively available in the U.S.

Here's a breakdown of the toys you could get in your happy meal:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

