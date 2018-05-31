Restaurant And Bowling Alley Joins New SF Concert Hall

May 31, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Stangot | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Food And Drink

San Francisco's newest music venue, August Hall, opened in May in place of Ruby Skye in downtown SF. Now, another part of the new establishment is ready to go as Fifth Arrow has opened up below the concert hall.

Super excited to have our classic Skeeball™️ lanes at the beautiful new @fiftharrowsf ! Head on over to enjoy good drinks, incredible pizza, and fun games!

A post shared by Joey The Cat (@joeythecatskeeball) on

Fifth Arrow is a restaurant, bowling alley, and bar in place of what used Slide under Ruby Skye. There's cocktails, pizzas, salads, wine, burgers, and much more on the menu.

Fifth Arrow opens for happy hour starting at 4 p.m., with dinner from 5 to 11 p.m., there's also late night service from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Brunch and a daytime menu are also on the way.

Bowling alley eye tests for @augusthallsf -- Thank you for the help @litterbug

A post shared by Caitlyn Galloway (@caitlynmariegalloway) on

For the full menu and inside look head to Eater SF.

 

Tags: 
Fifth Arrow
August Hall
San Francisco