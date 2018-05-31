Restaurant And Bowling Alley Joins New SF Concert Hall
San Francisco's newest music venue, August Hall, opened in May in place of Ruby Skye in downtown SF. Now, another part of the new establishment is ready to go as Fifth Arrow has opened up below the concert hall.
Super excited to have our classic Skeeball™️ lanes at the beautiful new @fiftharrowsf ! Head on over to enjoy good drinks, incredible pizza, and fun games!
Fifth Arrow is a restaurant, bowling alley, and bar in place of what used Slide under Ruby Skye. There's cocktails, pizzas, salads, wine, burgers, and much more on the menu.
Fifth Arrow opens for happy hour starting at 4 p.m., with dinner from 5 to 11 p.m., there's also late night service from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Brunch and a daytime menu are also on the way.
Bowling alley eye tests for @augusthallsf -- Thank you for the help @litterbug
