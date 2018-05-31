Restaurant And Bowling Alley Joins New SF Concert Hall

San Francisco's newest music venue, August Hall, opened in May in place of Ruby Skye in downtown SF. Now, another part of the new establishment is ready to go as Fifth Arrow has opened up below the concert hall.

Fifth Arrow is a restaurant, bowling alley, and bar in place of what used Slide under Ruby Skye. There's cocktails, pizzas, salads, wine, burgers, and much more on the menu.

Fifth Arrow opens for happy hour starting at 4 p.m., with dinner from 5 to 11 p.m., there's also late night service from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Brunch and a daytime menu are also on the way.

For the full menu and inside look head to Eater SF.