Researchers Want To Find Out Why People Enjoy Death Metal

William Forde Thompson is a psychologist and professor at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. He also has recently published a report on the psychology of popular media culture where he dives into why it is people enjoy aggressive genres of music, like death metal.

Thompson set out to explore what it is that makes certain people find enjoyment in music that is associated with negative emotions & he wanted to conduct a study using a sub-genre of music that is "downright violent".

In findings published in Scientific American 48 individuals who identify as death metal fans, and 97 people who are not fans were surveyed. Songs used in the survey were ones taken from online lists of popular death metal songs & included tracks by the bands Obituary, Autopsy, and Cannibal Corpse.

What he found was that the death metal fans experienced feelings of “empowerment, joy, peace, and transcendence” as opposed to anger when listening to the music.

Psychological tests were also done on each group to measure their levels of empathy, conscientiousness, agreeableness & other personality traits. When it came to the feelings associated with death metal the non-fans tended to be left feeling angry after listening to the song clips. Dubbing the music as "annoying".

Thompson noted the disparity in feelings between fans & non-fans of death metal as part of its appeal - as metal fans perfer music that isn't enjoyed by the mainstream.

