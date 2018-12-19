Reptar Bars Are Back And Now They Turn Your Tongue Blue

December 19, 2018
If you're a fan of the animated series, 'Rugrats,' then you're already very familiar with the show's most popular dinosaur & snack named after him - Reptar bars. FYE introduced Reptar bars in their stores back in 2017 & now for the holiday season in 2018 they've brought them back, with a twist. Introducing the Reptar On Ice bars.

 

The Reptar On Ice bars are milk chocolate bars with blue frosting inside that will turn your tongue blue. You can also get the deluxe Reptar bar with "chocolate and nuts and caramel and green stuff" & that one will turn your tongue green.

You can grab yours online, or head to the FYE in Concord's Sun Valley Mall to find them.

