Report: You Need To Make $300k+ To Afford A Home In SF

Looking to buy a home in San Francisco? Are you really? Well, you'll need a household income of $309,600 to qualify for a mortgage as of the third quarter of 2019 per the California Association of Realtors.

The median home price in San Francisco County is now $1.58 million, making it the most unaffordable county in the country. Contra Costa County has the most affordable homes in the Bay Area at an average price of $665k a year, requiring a household income of $130k/year to qualify for a mortgage.

Santa Clara, San Mateo & Marin counties also have median home prices exceeding $1 million and you'd need a $200k household income to qualify for a mortgage if you're looking for a home in those counties.

