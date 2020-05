After 10+ years away Reno 911! returns with a new season featuring the full cast Monday May 4th on the streaming service Quibi. The trailer for the season was released this week:

Video of Reno911 | Official Trailer | Quibi

Guests for this season include Patton Oswalt, Tim Allen, Ron Pearlman & Weird Al Yankovic as Ted Nugent.

New episodes of the season will be released daily and you'll be able to watch them in any order.