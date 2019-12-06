Reno 911 Being Revived With Original Cast

Ten years since "Reno 911!" went off the air at Comedy Central, the new streaming service, Quibi, has ordered new episodes of the satirical law enforcement show. The show's original cast and reccuring guests are all expected back for what would be a seventh season.

Reno 911! cops a seventh season with revival at Quibi https://t.co/TwfCervxub — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 6, 2019

Quibi will launch in April of 2020 and will cost between $5-8 a month.

Originally airing from 2003 - 2009, "Reno 911!" also made a big screen debut back in 2007 with "Reno 911!: Miami."

‘Reno 911!’ Revival Set at Quibi https://t.co/nWYVrxdu1n via @variety — Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) December 6, 2019

It's not yet known when the new episodes will premiere, but we'll let you know.