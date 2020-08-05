Ren And Stimpy Heading To Comedy Central With New Episodes

A re-imagined version of the classic cartoon, "The Ren & Stimpy Show," are coming to Comedy Central. This news comes as the network is also set to revive "Beavis & Butt-head," and a "Daria" spinoff based on the character, Jodie.

Happy happy joy joy! New episodes of Ren & Stimpy are coming to Comedy Central: https://t.co/1STNuQjEZy pic.twitter.com/TGPireIdrY — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 5, 2020

The new version of the show will feature a new creative team in partnership with Nickelodeon's animation studio, but will see several original writers return as well as Billy West, who voiced Ren & Stimpy (for three seasons).

Show creator John Kricfalusi will not be involved in the project in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations made against him in 2018.

The show originally ran on Nickelodeon in the early 90s and last appeared on TV in 2003 with a more adult-oriented version on Spike TV.