Reminder: You Can Have Your Loved Ones Ashes Pressed Onto A Vinyl Record

If this sounds familiar to you that's because UK-based company And Vinyly has been around since 2009 & started making headlines in 2016 & 2017 with this process of pressing human ashes into vinyl records.

Video of Hearing Madge: Pressing human ashes onto records for remembrance

They give you options when choosing what each side of the records will sound like. You can't use copyrighted music, but you can use that loved ones voice recordings, for example. You could use nature sounds, or even have musicians hired by the company recorded something custom.

30 records pressed with the ashes costs about $4,000. That payment also gets you custom cover art - something that deceased, or their family would want as the art painted by artists at National Portrait Gallery in London, or by select street artists.

