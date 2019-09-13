Reminder That It's Always Halloween At This Tim Burton-Themed Bar In Southern California
What began as a pop-up in NYC in 2016 and then in Los Angeles in 2017, Beetle House is a Tim Burton-themed bar where it's Halloween every night of the year.
Located at 1714 N Las Palmas Ave, Beetle House LA is open 5 PM - 12:30 AM Wednesday - Saturdays & 5 PM - 12 AM on Sundays. You can enjoy "freak shows," drinks and dinner each night. Reservations are only necessary if you want to eat dinner there, the bar is first-come-first-served.
Drinks on the menu are inspired by Burton films like 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'Beetlejuice,' 'Edward Scissorhands,' 'Alice In Wonderland,' & more. The 'This Is Halloween,' feat. Fireball, Sour Apple, Pumpkin Liqueur, and Apple Cider for example. For a look at the full menu head here. They also have this fish bowl for two:
A third Beetle House location is set to open this month in Washington D.C. & perhaps one day it'll come to the Bay Area.
