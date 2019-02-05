Reminder: February 19th Is Green Day Day
February 5, 2019
It started a few years ago and if you were unaware, February 19th is officially Green Day Day in Oakland (or wherever you'd like to celebrate it).
At a benefit for 924 Gilman Street benefit show at Oakland's Fox Theater mayor Libby Schaaf declared February 19th Green Day Day in the city moving forward. Watch the proclomation below:
2019 marks 25 years since Green Day released their album 'Dookie' so it's a good year to celebrate the band.
