Reminder: February 19th Is Green Day Day

February 5, 2019
Dallas
Green Day performs onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

It started a few years ago and if you were unaware, February 19th is officially Green Day Day in Oakland (or wherever you'd like to celebrate it).

Happy Green Day Day!!!!! . . . For those of you who don't know, the city of Oakland, California, declared February 19th Green Day Day last year, which makes this year the second annual Green Day Day.

At a benefit for 924 Gilman Street benefit show at Oakland's Fox Theater mayor Libby Schaaf declared February 19th Green Day Day in the city moving forward. Watch the proclomation below:

2019 marks 25 years since Green Day released their album 'Dookie' so it's a good year to celebrate the band.

Happy Green Day Day! @greenday #greenday #billiejoearmstrong #mikedirnt #trecool #greendayday

