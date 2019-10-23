Reminder: Daylight Savings Time Ends November 3rd

At 2 AM on the morning of Sunday November 3rd it'll be time to set clocks back an hour, marking the end of Daylight Savings Time. We'll remain in standard time until Sunday March 8, 2020.

You might remember back in 2018 when California voters approved Prop 7 giving state assemblymembers the ability to make daylight savings time permanent for the state.

San Jose-based assemblyman, Kansen Chu, has said that Assembly Bill 7, which aims to make daylight savings time permanent in the state, will move forward in January 2020.

Daylight Savings Time is coming to an end once again and the State is still dragging its feet on passing legislation to move to permanent DST as the voters approved in 2018. @LorenaSGonzalez as my Rep I ask you to work to get #AB7 passed in 2020! https://t.co/irJhyX69kS — Heidi Palmer (@HeidiLPalmer) October 23, 2019

If California passes the bill it would still require federal approval to keep us from "falling back" each year.