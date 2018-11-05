Reminder: In California You Can Take Time Off Of Work To Vote

There are 30 states that offer time off of work in order for you to vote on elections days. California is one of the states and it's another reason you don't have an excuse to not vote this year.

Most states offer at least some time off for you to go vote, though you may need to give notice in advance (e.g. today). What’s your plan for voting? https://t.co/et8FQ80RId — Alex Koppel (@arsduo) November 5, 2018

Per California Elections Code section 14000 employers are required to allow workers up to two hours off to vote if they otherwise do not have time to do so during their non-work hours.

That two hours of time is also paid & should come at the beginning, or end of a shift. Whenever possible, the employee should give two working days notice before taking that time off.

Most polling locations are open 7 AM - 8 PM on Tuesday November 6, 2018. You can find your local one here.

For more info head here.