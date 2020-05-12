Remastered 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater' Games Coming In September

A few months after a documentary dedicated to the legendary skating game premiered, 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater' 1 & 2 are being remastered for PS4, Xbox One & PC. The game will have most of the original soundtrack, skaters & maps, plus some new features.

#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack… plus new features. Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping this dream alive. https://t.co/uqEeD0kjWc — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 12, 2020

The remastered versions will be out September 4th and will have expanded create-a-park features, updated visuals, extra challenges, more tricks, and a new online multiplayer mode.

Creators are looking to do as faithful a remaster as possible and aimed to get the entire original soundtrack, but couldn't get every song due to licensing issues. However, you'll still get most of the punk & ska jams from those games.