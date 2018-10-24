Red Sox Beat Dodgers In Game 1 And Earn America Free Taco Bell

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night & while the Bay Area doesn't have much rooting interest in this one, we can all free tacos. Thanks to Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, we all get free Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell on the afternoon of November 1st.

When you just got free tacos for the entire country. pic.twitter.com/KZoPszVWip — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 24, 2018

He stole a base in Game 1 & thanks to Taco Bell's 'Steal A Base, Steal A Taco' promotion we all get one free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell on Thursday November 1st from 2 PM - 6 PM.

You might recall a similar promotion this past summer when the Warriors stole game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland and earned America free tacos.

It happened! A base was stolen in the #WorldSeries and that means all of America gets to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. See terms: https://t.co/0Q1e2acrit #StealATaco pic.twitter.com/1i21Jukplz — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 24, 2018

Enjoy the free taco.