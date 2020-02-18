Red Lobster Quietly Ends Unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits

(Via 98.7 The Breeze)

UPDATE: Before you freakout, the limit of two buscuits per entree only applies to takeout orders, they remain unlimited for dine-in customers.

Previous report below:

You know you love them--and can't get enough of them. We're talking those delicious Cheddar Bay biscuits at Red Lobster. Well, brace yourself--the neverending basket of them reportedly is coming to an end. Apparently, now when you order an entree you're only going to be getting two biscuits, according to ChewBoom.

While some people have ordered entrees and still have received the unlimited biscuits, if you check out the Red Lobster website, it says you only receive two biscuits. So, there's no word on if this is new or if it has always said this on their website and people have just now noticed.