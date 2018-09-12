Red Hot Chili Peppers Set To Begin Work On New Album

By Bryce (ALT 92.3)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are at it again. At least according to a fashion week interview with Anthony Kiedis, in which the RHCP frontman reveals the band are set to reconvene in just two weeks to begin initial writing sessions for a new LP. The release will serve as the group's 12th album, and their third since the departure of iconic guitarist, John Frusciante. The band's first new work since 2016's well recieved, The Getaway, that album saw the band move from longtime producer Rick Rubin, to Broken Bells/Gorillaz/Black Keys goto, Dangermouse. Currently there's no word on who will be helming the new recording sessions.

The news comes on the heels of another RHCP album related conversation, in which bassist Flea recently addressed on Twitter an albums worth of unreleased material with the aforementioned ex-guitarist, which was penned in sessions for their 2003 greatest hits album. To date only 2 of those tracks have seen official release, "Fortunes Faded" and "Save The Population". Flea offered little hope for movement on that material, telling a fan that he himself wasn't sure what from those sessions had been released. Clearly a high priority.

“Mini-Epic” was a good one from the session too. Did that ever come out? You’d know better than me — Flea (@flea333) August 30, 2018

The bassist also recently announced a memoir detailing the halcyon days of his pre-RHCP adolescence, entitled Acid For The Children, which is due out this fall.