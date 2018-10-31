Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Surprise Set At School's Halloween Assembly

October 31, 2018
(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Viewpoint School in Calabasas, CA had a morning surprise for their annual Great Pumpkin Day celebration this Halloween. Red Hot Chili Peppers showed up and played in costume.

The band recently reconvened to begin work on their next studio album & made time to get out to the school of one of drummer Chad Smith's children for this performance.

Good luck, Viewpoint School, in topping this for your next Halloween assembly.

