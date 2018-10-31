Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Surprise Set At School's Halloween Assembly

Viewpoint School in Calabasas, CA had a morning surprise for their annual Great Pumpkin Day celebration this Halloween. Red Hot Chili Peppers showed up and played in costume.

Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school?....We do! pic.twitter.com/O7Pza6iXnm — Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) October 31, 2018

The band recently reconvened to begin work on their next studio album & made time to get out to the school of one of drummer Chad Smith's children for this performance.

TMW when your school Halloween assembly turns into a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert. ⁦@ZachRagatz⁩ AMIRITE??! pic.twitter.com/pUYcqX773H — Ashley Edward CHILLer (@ashmasterzero) October 31, 2018

Good luck, Viewpoint School, in topping this for your next Halloween assembly.