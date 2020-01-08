Red Hot Chili Peppers Confirm New Album Will Feature John Frusciante On Guitar

One of our most-anticipated albums of the year is coming from Red Hot Chili Peppers. We've known that they've been in and out of the studio over the past year, but what we didn't know for sure was whether longtime guitarist John Frusciante would be featured on the record. News broke in December that he had returned to the band and now drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that he is indeed going to be playing guitar on the upcoming album.

"We’re psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked," he told Rolling Stone. "For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We’re all real excited to make new music.”

Frusciante most recently was the guitarist on the band's 'Stadium Arcadium' album in 2006, while Josh Klinghoffer played on their last two: 'I'm With You' and 'The Getaway'. Frusciante previously appeared on albums like 'Blood Sugar Sex Magik,' 'Californication' and 'By The Way'.

