Red Flag Warning Canceled For Bay Area On Monday

Good news as firefighters get the upper hand on several fires

August 24, 2020
The National Weather Service has cancelled a red flag warning that had been in effect for the entire Bay Area on Monday. They urge resident to stay aware, but the chance of dry lightning appears to be out of the picture for the Bay Area on Monday.

This comes as firefighters were able to make progress on fighting several fires around the Bay Area overnight.

Thunderstorms that had been expected around the Bay Area on Sunday night remained mostly out of the area as they impacted the Central Valley & Tahoe.

 

