Red Flag Warning Canceled For Bay Area On Monday

The National Weather Service has cancelled a red flag warning that had been in effect for the entire Bay Area on Monday. They urge resident to stay aware, but the chance of dry lightning appears to be out of the picture for the Bay Area on Monday.

We have CANCELLED the Red Flag Warning.



Stay weather aware as weak cells are still over the North Bay; however, most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased giving us confidence to let the warning expire early.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/bG8PKPr6Sn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 24, 2020

This comes as firefighters were able to make progress on fighting several fires around the Bay Area overnight.

FIRES UPDATE:



▪️Bay Area "dodged a bullet" with lightning storms: https://t.co/Il9nwOT8D8



▪️Air quality improves early Monday, but remains unhealthy in East Bay: https://t.co/k2HZEsBJDq



▪️Progress overnight on CZU fire in Santa Cruz, San Mateo area: https://t.co/siXhSiQHoI pic.twitter.com/hApCZZVshU — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 24, 2020

Thunderstorms that had been expected around the Bay Area on Sunday night remained mostly out of the area as they impacted the Central Valley & Tahoe.