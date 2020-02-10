Record 209 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near Lake Tahoe On Sunday

As a cold storm moved through northern California on Sunday it brought intense winds to the Bay Area throughout the day. On Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe it brought a potential record gust of 209 MPH at 7:45AM Sunday morning.

Kirkwood now gusting 209 MPH! This could potentially be a new California state record wind speed if verified! https://t.co/WeWzntYjLt — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 9, 2020

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno watched regular gusts that exceeded 150 MPH across the Sierra Nevadas.

A previous gust of 199 MPH set a Tahoe record back in 2017 and it will take a few months for forecasters to verify Sunday's gust.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area saw downed branches and power outages across the region as a wind advisory remains in place until Tuesday.