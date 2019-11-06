Real-Life Mario Kart Racing Coming To San Francisco In December

November 6, 2019
Mushroom Rally has popped up in southern California & around the country in 2019 & now, according to DoTheBay, they'll bring their real-life Mario Kart racing to San Francisco on Sunday December 1st.

When you arrive you will pick your favorite character and get to wear that costume for your race. Each racer can also bring a +1. 

There will be races for both adults & juniors. For previous races drivers have needed to be 4'10'' or taller to participate.

The driver with the fastest time & the driver who collects the most stars during the races will be qualified for a trip to the Mushrtoom Rally national championships.

The exact location is still to be announced - we'll let you know when it is. For more head to Mushroom Rally's website.

 

