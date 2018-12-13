Real-Life Bad Santa Curses At Children, Horrifies Parents

CNN is reporting that a holiday event in an English town last weekend was cut short due to a nearby fire alarm & a frantic, foul-mouthed Santa.

Organizers of a Christmas event have apologized to outraged parents after a fire alarm reportedly prompted Santa Claus to burst out of his grotto, rip off his beard and scream at children to "get the f**k out." https://t.co/E2MyWYJyOr — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2018

Organizers say that a fire alarm at a nearby "family-friendly rave" prompted an evacuation of the building & Santa wasted no time jumping out of his grotto, ripping off his beard, and shouting at children & parents to "get the f*** out."

Some parents told their children that this Santa was an imposter & would be going on the naughty list this year.

The event's organizers apologized for any distress caused by Santa's outburst and assured the public that everyone exited the building safely (thanks, Santa).

For more, head to CNN.