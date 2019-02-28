Ready To Spring Forward? Daylight Savings Time Starts March 10th

It's been a long, chilly & wet winter in the Bay Area so many are looking forward to more daylight & we're about to get that. Daylight savings time is back starting at 2 AM on Sunday March 10th. We'll lose an hour of sleep, but it means the days will be longer and we're that much closer to spring & summer.

Yay!! Daylight savings starts March 10!! Which means more hours of sunshine ☀️ -- — Em -- (@emilyyy_noell) February 21, 2019

Daylight savings time extends until Sunday November 3rd when we'll set those clocks back.

Last November, Californians voted to approve a measure that would allow the California State Legislature to make daylight savings time permanent in the state. It has happened yet, but it remains an option.