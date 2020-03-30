'Reading Rainbow's' Levar Burton Wants To Livestream Readings For Families During Coronavirus Outbreak

Star of the classic children's show 'Reading Rainbow,' Levar Burton, has said that he would like to help provide a distraction for families during these difficult times by livestreaming himself reading some family-friendly books.

I’ve been busting my brain for about a week now trying to figure out how to do a live-streamed version of #LeVarBurtonReads. I figured that during this difficult time I could contribute by reading aloud to folks who could use some diversion for themselves and their families. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 24, 2020

Burton shared he was looking for ways to avoid 'legal complications' and some authors including Neil Gaiman gave him permission to read their books. Publisher HarperCollins has issued their permission to Burton, as well.

As suggestions and support have poured in for the idea Burton has said he'll have more news soon, so we'll keep you updated on the latest developments.