'Reading Rainbow's' Levar Burton Wants To Livestream Readings For Families During Coronavirus Outbreak

March 30, 2020
Star of the classic children's show 'Reading Rainbow,' Levar Burton, has said that he would like to help provide a distraction for families during these difficult times by livestreaming himself reading some family-friendly books.

Burton shared he was looking for ways to avoid 'legal complications' and some authors including Neil Gaiman gave him permission to read their books. Publisher HarperCollins has issued their permission to Burton, as well.

As suggestions and support have poured in for the idea Burton has said he'll have more news soon, so we'll keep you updated on the latest developments. 

 

