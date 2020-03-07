Rasputin Music In San Lorenzo Closes

March 7, 2020
The longstanding Rasputin Music location at the corner of Hesperian & Lewelling in San Lorenzo has reportedly closed this past week. It's the latest of the record stores to close after the Haight St. location in San Francisco shuttered last fall.

A sign on the store's door says that they hope to be relocating so this might not be the end of Rasputin in San Leandro. A Grocery Outlet is reportedly set to take its place.

The remaining Rasputin Music locations can be found in Berkeley, Campbell, Fresno, Modesto & Pleasant Hill.

