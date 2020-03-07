Rasputin Music In San Lorenzo Closes

The longstanding Rasputin Music location at the corner of Hesperian & Lewelling in San Lorenzo has reportedly closed this past week. It's the latest of the record stores to close after the Haight St. location in San Francisco shuttered last fall.

AGAIN. WHO DOES THE PLANNING FOR SAN LEANDRO. CLOSING DOWN RASPUTIN? FOR WHAT. LMK. ---- — Ashley Bulayo (@ashleeeybash) March 6, 2020

A sign on the store's door says that they hope to be relocating so this might not be the end of Rasputin in San Leandro. A Grocery Outlet is reportedly set to take its place.

GOODBYE RASPUTIN'S ? Looks like @GroceryOutlet plans to occupy the building Rasputin's is @ on Hesperian Blvd. in San Lorenzo. Not sure if Rasputin's plans to close or move to another location. Public meeting Tuesday on the item. (Pic : Randy Waage) #Record #store #BayArea pic.twitter.com/RhiWmDdNmG — Castro Valley News (@CastroValleyTV) October 16, 2019

The remaining Rasputin Music locations can be found in Berkeley, Campbell, Fresno, Modesto & Pleasant Hill.