Rare Opportunity This Weekend To Photograph Oakland's Abandoned 16th St. Street Station

Opened in 1912 and closed after earthquake damage in 1994 Oakland's 16th st. station has been abandoned for nearly 25 years. The station remains mostly intact and this weekend it's being rented out for those who want to photograph it.

It has served as an event space and a good spot for music videos & photo shoots over the past few years & $50 you can reserve an hour & a half session on Saturday May 12, or Sunday May 13 here. Your $50 goes towards what was paid to rent the space for the weekend + security.

Under the tracks at the 16th Street Station A post shared by Governing (@governingmagazine) on Feb 18, 2018 at 5:35pm PST

For more, head to the event page.