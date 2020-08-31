Rare Halloween Full Moon To Rise This Year

There will be two full moons in October

August 31, 2020
Something rare is happening in October 2020. The month will have two full moons: one on October 1st and the second on October 31st, Halloween. That's something only occurs once every 18-19 years.

The full moon in the sky on Halloween will also be considered a blue moon as it will be the second full moon of the month.

While we're sure to have toned down Halloween celebrations in 2020 for obvious reasons, at the very least we'll get something neat to howl at outside while in costume. The next Halloween full moon isn't expected to occur until October 31, 2039.

