Rami Malek Reportedly Set To Play Next 'Bond' Villain

Fresh off his Best Actor Academy Award for his role as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rami Malek is reportedly in final negotiations to play the villain in the next James Bond film, 'Bond 25'. Collider is reporting that Malek is set to star alongside Daniel Craig in the spring 2020 release directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Exclusive: Newly-crowned Oscar winner @ItsRamiMalek is in final negotiations to play the villain in 'Bond 25,' having successfully worked out his shooting schedule with 'Mr. Robot.' https://t.co/vnJGoeizrZ — Collider (@Collider) February 27, 2019

The script has changed hands several times & Danny Boyle had originally been pegged to direct, but with the changes the release date has been pushed from fall 2019 to April 8, 2020.

Lupita Nyong’o ('Black Panther,' 'Star Wars') is also in talks for a key role in the film.

