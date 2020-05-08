Raiders Sell Out Entire Season In New Las Vegas Home

Shortly after the unveiling of the 2020 NFL schedule it was reported that the Las Vegas Raiders have sold out every game for their inaugural season in the new Allegiant Stadium. This comes after years of lower attendance in Oakland and amidst a pandemic putting the upcoming season in question.

Yeah, there is a little bit of additional news in that story. All #Raiders home games are sold out. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 8, 2020

The Raiders first game at the stadium on Monday September 21st is the game that's got the highest demand of the year according to Seat Geek with tickets selling at $587 on average. That's $129 more than the next closest game (Cowboys at Rams).

The Raiders annual pre-season game against the 49ers will also be renewed for the first time since 2011 when they come to Levi's Stadium in August.

The team's initial season in Vegas will find them playing several primetime games including ones against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as well as one hosting the Super Bowl Champion (& division rival) Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas is currently working on reopening casinos & filling a full stadium of people is still verymuch in question. The NFL has several workarounds in this season's schedule and it's very likely ticket prices won't matter early on as games could be played without fans, but everything at the moment remains subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic.

The secrets in this year’s NFL schedule were devised in 2011. Escape hatches all over. https://t.co/kvED0dccHS — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) May 8, 2020

For more head here.