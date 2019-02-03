Raiders Reportedly Set To Play 2019 Season At Oracle Park In San Francisco

It was down to three locations for the Raiders to play home game in 2019: Oracle Park (formerly AT&T Park) in San Francisco, the Oakland Coliseum, & Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. It's now being reported that the Raiders will share a home with the San Francisco Giants for one season before heading to Las Vegas in 2020.

The 49ers and NFL still need to approve this because Oracle Park resides within their territory & they are yet to do so.

The #Raiders have made their choice. The #49ers and the NFL have to approve this for it to be final, and that has not happened yet. https://t.co/nk2SKnETyw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2019

The #49ers would have to waive their territorial rights for the Raiders to play next season in San Francisco. Sources tell me the 49ers have not signed off on this. Also, the NFL would have to approve the move, and that has not occurred, either, according to the sources. https://t.co/8SkP08ryCj — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) February 4, 2019

An official announcement is expected later this week. Here's who the Raiders will play home games against in 2019:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals

They will also be the "home team" for a game in London against the Chicago Bears.

Traffic in the area will be...interesting.

The NFL kept pushing the Raiders to Levi's Stadium, which probably ended up convincing the Raiders they had to be at Oracle/AT&T Park.



Giants obviously will be playing there through September.



Raiders open in September.



Warriors open a few blocks away in November.



Whew. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 4, 2019

Stay tuned for updates on this story.