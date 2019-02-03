Raiders Reportedly Set To Play 2019 Season At Oracle Park In San Francisco

February 3, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Sports

It was down to three locations for the Raiders to play home game in 2019: Oracle Park (formerly AT&T Park) in San Francisco, the Oakland Coliseum, & Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. It's now being reported that the Raiders will share a home with the San Francisco Giants for one season before heading to Las Vegas in 2020.

The 49ers and NFL still need to approve this because Oracle Park resides within their territory & they are yet to do so.

An official announcement is expected later this week. Here's who the Raiders will play home games against in 2019:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Detroit Lions
  • Cincinnati Bengals

They will also be the "home team" for a game in London against the Chicago Bears.

Traffic in the area will be...interesting.

Stay tuned for updates on this story.

Tags: 
Oracle Park
Raiders