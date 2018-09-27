Raiders Reportedly Could Play A Year In San Diego Before Vegas Move

Raiders games in San Diego often felt like home games for the silver & black and perhaps, for a season at least, they could actually be homes games. Their stadium in Las Vegas will not be ready until the 2020 season & the team might need to find a temporary home for 2019.

Raiders exploring numerous optiobns should they need a temporary home outside of Oakland before they get to Vegas. Have reached out to San Diego. Sharing Levi's Stadium in a pinch may be more viable https://t.co/gkBqpmU7aZ — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 23, 2018

The Raiders lease at the Oakland Coliseum is up after this season & they are unlikely to extend their lease as the city of Oakland is gearing up to serve the team with a multimillion dollar anti-trust lawsuit.

Recently, the Raiders have been considering temporarily relocating to San Diego, the city who just lost their AFC West rivals the Chargers to Los Angeles. Another possible option includse playing a season at UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium, which would put them in Vegas a year early.

Sharing Levi's Stadium with the 49ers for a season is also something that has been brought up often.

We should have an answer by season's end.