Raiders Play Final Game In Oakland On Sunday Vs. Jaguars

For a second consecutive season and for a third time since 2015 the Raiders are playing what's being billed as the final game in Oakland. On Sunday it should be for real as their Las Vegas stadium is set to be complete in the summer of 2020 ahead of next season.

Fade to Silver & Black: Days away from playing their final home game in California, the Oakland Raiders wave a bittersweet farewell to a city that backed them through dark days and bright (via @MarcSessler)https://t.co/owVn6EYZ4a pic.twitter.com/cyVvJLoPRs — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 11, 2019

The Raiders (6-7) have lost three in a row and are now on the outside looking in for the AFC playoffs, but they'll get to face another reeling opponent on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) come to town to provide what could be a proper send off for Bay Area Raiders fans.

Average ticket prices for the game on Sunday are much higher than for the team's other home games this season.

According to Ticketmaster, the average ticket price for the Raiders-Jags game is at $312, 45% more than any other Raiders game this season. — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) December 13, 2019

The team's new $1.84 billion Vegas stadium will be a dome with silver & black exterior and also feature an in-stadium courtoom & jail. Here's a closer look at it:

Expect a raucous crowd in the Black Hole and around the Coliseum on Sunday as Oakland bids farewell to the team.