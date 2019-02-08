Raiders Now In Talks To Play One More Season In Oakland

Oracle Park? Nope. Turns out the 49ers & San Francisco city officials, among others are not ready to approve a Raiders move to the City for the 2019 season before they take off for Las Vegas. What's that mean? The Raiders, despite being sued by the city of Oakland, are most likely to return to the Coliseum for one final season.

#BREAKING sources tell ABC7 the #Raiders are now in negotiations with Coliseum officials to play in Oakland next season.. It’s the first talks they’ve had since the lawsuit was announced in December — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 8, 2019

After the reports of the Raiders striking a deal to play in San Francisco at Oracle Park it's become increasingly apparent that though the Raiders might have decided where they wanted to play, they weren't about to get their wish. The most likely options are now the Oakland Coliseum and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

#Raiders mad at Niners for blocking SF move. Makes sense. It’s Oakland or Santa Clara. https://t.co/l7oDkcZOPA — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 9, 2019

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been apprehensive to the idea of sharing Levi's Stadium with the 49ers for a year so it seems most likely that they'll work out their differences with the city of Oakland to make that situation work for one final year at the Coliseum. Here's who the Raiders will host games against in 2019:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals

They will also be the "home team" for a game in London against the Chicago Bears.