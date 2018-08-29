Raiders Donate $250k To Save Sports At Oakland Schools

Before the Raiders leave Oakland for Las Vegas after this season, the team made a positive impact in the community with a $250,000 donation to the Oakland Unified School District to save several sports that were being eliminated due to budget cuts.

The donation will help save sports like girls golf, girls tennis, girls lacrosse, bowling, wrestling, swimming, boys golf, boys tennis, boys volleyball and girls badminton.

Raiders owner Mark Davis cited the importance of after school athletics as an integral part of the high school experience & that's a big reason why they chose to step in.