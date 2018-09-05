Due To Lawsuit, Raiders Could Leave Oakland Sooner Than Expected

We've known that the Raiders planned to leave Oakland for Las Vegas since before the 2017 season, but there has been some uncertainty as to when the team will play its final game at the Coliseum. It had seemed that team might be staying through the 2019-2020 season as their new stadium in Las Vegas is built, but a lawsuit from the Oakland City Council and the NFL and the Raiders could have them gone for sure after this year.

ICYMI: Oakland authorizes anti-trust lawsuit against the Raiders, an action that could result in the team leaving the Coliseum early. via @matierandrosshttps://t.co/gdmJ3vAXA5 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 5, 2018

Scott McKibben, the Executive Director of the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority stated that a lease was being worked on for the Raiders to remain at the Coliseum possibly through 2020, but that if this lawsuit moves forward the team would find another place to play after this season.

Options for stadiums that could be temporary homes to the Raiders include UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium, or Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, which was the former home of the Raiders divisional rival Chargers.