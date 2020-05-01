Rage Against The Machine Push Reunion Tour To 2021; New Oakland Dates Announced

May 1, 2020
Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against The Machine have announced a postponement to their reunion tour, which had been set to begin this spring and featured a pair of dates at Oakland Arena. Here's the band's statement:

All dates have been moved to 2021 and the new Oakland Arena dates are set for Friday June 11th and Saturday June 12th according to the band's website.

 

 

