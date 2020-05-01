Rage Against The Machine Push Reunion Tour To 2021; New Oakland Dates Announced
They had two dates in Oakland
May 1, 2020
Rage Against The Machine have announced a postponement to their reunion tour, which had been set to begin this spring and featured a pair of dates at Oakland Arena. Here's the band's statement:
All dates have been moved to 2021 and the new Oakland Arena dates are set for Friday June 11th and Saturday June 12th according to the band's website.
Rage Against the Machine has postponed entire 2020 tour until 2021: https://t.co/hY06VikNsW pic.twitter.com/Kwuklh4ZMu— Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) May 1, 2020