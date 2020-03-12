Rage Against The Machine Postpone First Leg Of Reunion Tour Including Oakland Dates
We knew Rage Against The Machine's Coachella performances were being postponed until October, now the band has announced that the first leg of their reunion tour will be rescheduled due to the Coronavirus.
Tour dates between March 26 - May 20 are being pushed back, which includes a pair of dates (April 21st & 23rd) at Oakland Arena.
We will let you know once they announced new Bay Area dates.
Affected shows:
03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^
03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^
03/30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^
04/01 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^
04/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^
04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^
04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^
05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^
05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^
05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^
05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^
05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^
05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^
05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^
05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center