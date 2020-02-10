Rage Against The Machine Announces Oakland Arena Show This April

Rage Against The Machine are set to play their first Bay Area show since Rock The Bells 2007 when they come to the Oakland Arena on Tuesday night April 21st.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Rage Against The Machine. Oakland Arena. 4/21.



Tickets on sale Thursday at 11AM -- pic.twitter.com/ejFTOlWCRJ — Oakland Arena (@OaklandArena) February 10, 2020

The band will head to Oakland after headlining both weekends of this spring's Coachella.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday Feb. 13th at 11AM right here.

Here's the band's full list of 2020 dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

03/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena