Rage Against The Machine Announces Oakland Arena Show This April
Rage Against The Machine are set to play their first Bay Area show since Rock The Bells 2007 when they come to the Oakland Arena on Tuesday night April 21st.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Rage Against The Machine. Oakland Arena. 4/21.— Oakland Arena (@OaklandArena) February 10, 2020
Tickets on sale Thursday at 11AM -- pic.twitter.com/ejFTOlWCRJ
The band will head to Oakland after headlining both weekends of this spring's Coachella.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday Feb. 13th at 11AM right here.
Here's the band's full list of 2020 dates:
03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
03/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly
07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena