As Protests Continue Rage Against The Machine Albums Re-enter Charts

As protests continue around the Bay Area and the country, Rage Against The Machine's three studio albums of original material have re-entered the charts. The band's 1992 debut album has jumped back to the #174 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band's 1996 & 1999 albums have also jumped up to the top 30 rock albums on Apple Music's charts as of Friday June 12th. The self-titled debut is sitting at #8 on the iTunes top albums chart, as well.

Rage Against the Machine was supposed to be in the middle of their reunion tour, but that's been postponed to 2021 with the first dates coming in April of next year at Coachella and June 11th & 12th dates at Oakland Arena.