Rage Against The Machine Add Second Oakland Show
February 13, 2020
Rage Against The Machine's return to the Bay Area will now happen over two nights as the band has announced a second date at Oakland Arena. They'll be in town on Tuesday April 21st & now Thursday April 23rd, as well.
Rage Against the Machine. Second show added April 23. On sale now. pic.twitter.com/MtYExbR7QP— Oakland Arena (@OaklandArena) February 13, 2020
Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Grab yours for the 4/21 date here & the 4/23 date here.
Keep listening during Ticket Takeover Thursday for chances to win your way in to the April 21st show.