Rage Against The Machine Add Second Oakland Show

Rage Against The Machine's return to the Bay Area will now happen over two nights as the band has announced a second date at Oakland Arena. They'll be in town on Tuesday April 21st & now Thursday April 23rd, as well.

Rage Against the Machine. Second show added April 23. On sale now. pic.twitter.com/MtYExbR7QP — Oakland Arena (@OaklandArena) February 13, 2020

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Grab yours for the 4/21 date here & the 4/23 date here.

Keep listening during Ticket Takeover Thursday for chances to win your way in to the April 21st show.