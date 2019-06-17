Radiohead's Thom Yorke Announces Fall Show At The Greek In Berkeley

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will return to the Bay Area for another Tomorrow's Modern Boxes show on Friday night October 18th at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. The band features Nigel Goodrich & Tarik Barri.

This September and October, @thomyorke will be bringing Tomorrow's Modern Boxes to North America, performing with @nigelgod and @tarikbarri. Go to W.A.S.T.E. for full details of all the dates https://t.co/ri8Ff5KEDy pic.twitter.com/AB1UQI8Ftq — Radiohead (@radiohead) June 17, 2019

Pre-sale begins Thursday June 20th at 10AM with the password "tygreek" & general on-sale is Friday June 21st at 10AM. You can get tickets here.