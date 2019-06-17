Radiohead's Thom Yorke Announces Fall Show At The Greek In Berkeley

June 17, 2019
Thom Yorke from Radiohead performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 23, 2017

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will return to the Bay Area for another Tomorrow's Modern Boxes show on Friday night October 18th at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. The band features Nigel Goodrich & Tarik Barri.

Pre-sale begins Thursday June 20th at 10AM with the password "tygreek" & general on-sale is Friday June 21st at 10AM. You can get tickets here.

