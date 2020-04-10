Radiohead Releases Their Full Set From The First Outside Lands In 2008
You can watch the full set online.
April 10, 2020
Radiohead is not only streaming some of their old shows every Thursday at 2PM, but they've made their full library of audio & video recordings available online. Among them is their set from the very first day of Outside Lands back in 2008.
The first show in the series will stream at 2PM today.https://t.co/RnoSqNpNaT— ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) April 9, 2020
The show was marred by some technical issues, but the 60,000 who crowded into Golden Gate Park that misty Friday evening got quite the set from the indie rock legends. Here's the setlist:
- 15 Step
- Reckoner
- Airbag
- There There
- All I Need
- Nude
- Talk Show Host
- The National Anthem
- The Gloaming
- Videotape
- Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
- Idioteque
- Karma Police
- Jigsaw Falling Into Place
- Just
- Exit Music (for a Film)
- Bodysnatchers
- Pyramid Song
- You and Whose Army?
- Paranoid Android
- Fake Plastic Trees
- Everything in Its Right Place
Watch the set here.