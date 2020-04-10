Radiohead Releases Their Full Set From The First Outside Lands In 2008

Radiohead is not only streaming some of their old shows every Thursday at 2PM, but they've made their full library of audio & video recordings available online. Among them is their set from the very first day of Outside Lands back in 2008.

The show was marred by some technical issues, but the 60,000 who crowded into Golden Gate Park that misty Friday evening got quite the set from the indie rock legends. Here's the setlist:

15 Step Reckoner Airbag There There All I Need Nude Talk Show Host The National Anthem The Gloaming Videotape Weird Fishes/Arpeggi Idioteque Karma Police Jigsaw Falling Into Place Just Exit Music (for a Film) Bodysnatchers Pyramid Song You and Whose Army? Paranoid Android Fake Plastic Trees Everything in Its Right Place

Watch the set here.