Radiohead Releases Their Full Set From The First Outside Lands In 2008

You can watch the full set online.

April 10, 2020
Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Coachella Stage

© Omar Ornelas-USA TODAY Sports

Radiohead is not only streaming some of their old shows every Thursday at 2PM, but they've made their full library of audio & video recordings available online. Among them is their set from the very first day of Outside Lands back in 2008.

The show was marred by some technical issues, but the 60,000 who crowded into Golden Gate Park that misty Friday evening got quite the set from the indie rock legends. Here's the setlist:

  1. 15 Step
  2. Reckoner
  3. Airbag
  4. There There
  5. All I Need
  6. Nude
  7. Talk Show Host
  8. The National Anthem
  9. The Gloaming
  10. Videotape
  11. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
  12. Idioteque
  13. Karma Police
  14. Jigsaw Falling Into Place
  15. Just
  16. Exit Music (for a Film)
  17. Bodysnatchers
  18. Pyramid Song
  19. You and Whose Army?
  20. Paranoid Android
  21. Fake Plastic Trees
  22. Everything in Its Right Place

Watch the set here.

