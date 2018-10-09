Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, The Cure Among 2019 Rock Hall Of Fame Finalists
The finalists for the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Inductions have been announced and the list includes:
- Radiohead
- Rage Against The Machine
- Stevie Nicks
- The Cure
- Def Leppard
- MC5
- Janet Jackson
- Roxy Music
- Todd Rundgren
- Rufus And Chaka Khan
- LL Cool J
- The Zombies
- Devo
- John Prine
- Kraftwerk
Nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2019 class include Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, and Kraftwerk, among others: https://t.co/fFjrV7kPu7 #rockhall2019 pic.twitter.com/OQJkBgtTtS— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 9, 2018
The top five vote-getters will be inducted in a ceremony at Brooklyn, NY's Barclays Center next April. They'll be determined based on votes from fans, artists, historians, and select music industry members, which will be held in December.
Artists who were eligible for the first time this year who were NOT nominated include:
- Beck
- Outkast
- Snoop Dogg
- Dave Matthews Band
- Jeff Buckley
- The Roots
We'll let you know who gets in.
Who's been snubbed this year? Here are the nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 https://t.co/KvZWRDqjaE pic.twitter.com/JqbggFfAs5— NME (@NME) October 9, 2018