Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, The Cure Among 2019 Rock Hall Of Fame Finalists

October 9, 2018
Thom Yorke of Radiohead

Music

The finalists for the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Inductions have been announced and the list includes:

  • Radiohead
  • Rage Against The Machine
  • Stevie Nicks
  • The Cure
  • Def Leppard
  • MC5
  • Janet Jackson
  • Roxy Music
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Rufus And Chaka Khan
  • LL Cool J
  • The Zombies
  • Devo
  • John Prine
  • Kraftwerk

The top five vote-getters will be inducted in a ceremony at Brooklyn, NY's Barclays Center next April. They'll be determined based on votes from fans, artists, historians, and select music industry members, which will be held in December.

Artists who were eligible for the first time this year who were NOT nominated include:

  • Beck
  • Outkast
  • Snoop Dogg
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Jeff Buckley
  • The Roots

We'll let you know who gets in.

 

