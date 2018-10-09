Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, The Cure Among 2019 Rock Hall Of Fame Finalists

The finalists for the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Inductions have been announced and the list includes:

Radiohead

Rage Against The Machine

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

Def Leppard

MC5

Janet Jackson

Roxy Music

Todd Rundgren

Rufus And Chaka Khan

LL Cool J

The Zombies

Devo

John Prine

Kraftwerk

The top five vote-getters will be inducted in a ceremony at Brooklyn, NY's Barclays Center next April. They'll be determined based on votes from fans, artists, historians, and select music industry members, which will be held in December.

Artists who were eligible for the first time this year who were NOT nominated include:

Beck

Outkast

Snoop Dogg

Dave Matthews Band

Jeff Buckley

The Roots

We'll let you know who gets in.