Big Beer Hall, Radhaus, Opens At SF's Fort Mason

August 6, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

David Prahl | Dreamstime.com

A new Bavarian-style beer hall opened at Fort Mason on Monday. Radhaus comes from the team behind popular spots Biergarten and Suppenkuche and promises nine taps of German beer, plus great views of the Bay.

A post shared by RADHAUS (@radhaus_sf) on

#radhaus

A post shared by @ niceoneallround on

Found at Landmark Building A, Radhaus will also offer up Bavarian-style food like a chicken schnitzel sandwich, weisswurst, currywurst, salad, and cheeses. It's not clear what the spot's hours are just yet, but they'll be serving lunch & dinner for now.

For a more in-depth look at the 3,700 sq. ft. space head to Eater SF.

Tags: 
Radhaus
San Francisco