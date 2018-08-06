Big Beer Hall, Radhaus, Opens At SF's Fort Mason

A new Bavarian-style beer hall opened at Fort Mason on Monday. Radhaus comes from the team behind popular spots Biergarten and Suppenkuche and promises nine taps of German beer, plus great views of the Bay.

Found at Landmark Building A, Radhaus will also offer up Bavarian-style food like a chicken schnitzel sandwich, weisswurst, currywurst, salad, and cheeses. It's not clear what the spot's hours are just yet, but they'll be serving lunch & dinner for now.

