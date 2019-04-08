The Raconteurs Announce First Bay Area Show Since 2008; Playing The Fox Theater In July

Jack White's The Raconteurs have announced their first North American tour in over a decade and it will make a stop at the Fox Theater in Oakland on Tuesday night July 23rd.

The Raconteurs are heading out across the states this summer for the first time in too long! NA headline shows on sale Fri. April 12 at 10am local time. @TMRVault members get first pick with a special pre-sale on Tues. April 9th. Full tour details here: https://t.co/T1nuOIPxMZ pic.twitter.com/e6t8J8gtn4 — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) April 8, 2019

The band will release a new album called 'Help Us Stranger' on June 21st so you'll have a month to learn all the new songs before catching 'em live.

Pre-sale is Thursday (4/11) at 10AM with the code 'mama'.

General on-sale is Friday April 12th at 10AM.

Get tickets and info here.