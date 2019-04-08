The Raconteurs Announce First Bay Area Show Since 2008; Playing The Fox Theater In July

April 8, 2019
Singer/guitarist Brendan Benson (L) and singer/guitarist Jack White of The Raconteurs perform onstage at the 2008 Lollapalooza

Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Music

Jack White's The Raconteurs have announced their first North American tour in over a decade and it will make a stop at the Fox Theater in Oakland on Tuesday night July 23rd.

The band will release a new album called 'Help Us Stranger' on June 21st so you'll have a month to learn all the new songs before catching 'em live.

Pre-sale is Thursday (4/11) at 10AM with the code 'mama'.

General on-sale is Friday April 12th at 10AM.

Get tickets and info here.

The Raconteurs
Oakland