The Raconteurs Announce First Album In 11 Years Is Coming In June
After getting our first two new songs from Jack White's The Raconteurs at the tail-end of 2018, the band has now announced that their first album since 2008's 'Consolers Of The Lonely' will be called 'Help Us Stranger' & will arrive on June 21, 2019.
Fresh out of the studio with the first Raconteurs record in over a decade! "Help Us Stranger" is out June 21st! Get the Limited Edition Vinyl LP available as part of @thirdmanrecords Vault Package #40. Sign up now through April 30th.
Here's the tracklisting:
- Bored and Razed
- Help Me Stranger
- Only Child
- Don’t Bother Me
- Shine the Light on Me
- Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)
- Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)
- Sunday Driver
- Now That You’re Gone
- Live a Lie
- What’s Yours Is Mine
- Thoughts and Prayers
The band currently has select tour dates throughout the year across Europe with a few U.S. festival dates. If they announce a Bay Area show we'll be the first to let you know.