The Raconteurs Announce First Album In 11 Years Is Coming In June

April 2, 2019
Brendan Benson, left, and Jack White of The Raconteurs perform at the Fillmore in Detroit

After getting our first two new songs from Jack White's The Raconteurs at the tail-end of 2018, the band has now announced that their first album since 2008's 'Consolers Of The Lonely' will be called 'Help Us Stranger' & will arrive on June 21, 2019.

Fresh out of the studio with the first Raconteurs record in over a decade! "Help Us Stranger" is out June 21st! Get the Limited Edition Vinyl LP available as part of @thirdmanrecords Vault Package #40. Sign up now through April 30th. Link in bio. #helpusstranger #theraconteurs #raconteurs #jacklawrence #brendanbenson #patrickkeeler #jackwhite #jackwhiteiii

A post shared by The Raconteurs (@theraconteurs) on

Here's the tracklisting:

  1. Bored and Razed
  2. Help Me Stranger
  3. Only Child
  4. Don’t Bother Me
  5. Shine the Light on Me
  6. Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)
  7. Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)
  8. Sunday Driver
  9. Now That You’re Gone
  10. Live a Lie
  11. What’s Yours Is Mine
  12. Thoughts and Prayers

The band currently has select tour dates throughout the year across Europe with a few U.S. festival dates. If they announce a Bay Area show we'll be the first to let you know.

