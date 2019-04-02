The Raconteurs Announce First Album In 11 Years Is Coming In June

After getting our first two new songs from Jack White's The Raconteurs at the tail-end of 2018, the band has now announced that their first album since 2008's 'Consolers Of The Lonely' will be called 'Help Us Stranger' & will arrive on June 21, 2019.

Here's the tracklisting:

Bored and Razed Help Me Stranger Only Child Don’t Bother Me Shine the Light on Me Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying) Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness) Sunday Driver Now That You’re Gone Live a Lie What’s Yours Is Mine Thoughts and Prayers

The band currently has select tour dates throughout the year across Europe with a few U.S. festival dates. If they announce a Bay Area show we'll be the first to let you know.