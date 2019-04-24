The Raconteurs Add Second Fox Oakland Show This July

Jack White's The Raconteurs' first Bay Area show since 2008 has sold out & now they have added a second date at Oakland's Fox Theater by popular demand. That show will be Wednesday night July 24th.

-- Just Announced 〰️ 2nd Show Added --#TheRaconteurs on JULY 24 ----



--️ Presale begins this Thurs, 4/25 at 10am with password = MAMA

ℹ️ https://t.co/CWyLEAan9c pic.twitter.com/YoxpXTqyHE — Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) April 24, 2019

Pre-sale begins at 10AM on Thursday (4/25) with the password 'MAMA'. General on-sale is Friday (4/26) at 10AM.

You can get tickets here.

The Raconteurs will release their album 'Help Us Stranger' on June 21st marking their first release in over a decade.