The Raconteurs Add Second Fox Oakland Show This July

April 24, 2019
Brendan Benson and Jack White of recording group The Raconteurs perform in 2008

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Music

Jack White's The Raconteurs' first Bay Area show since 2008 has sold out & now they have added a second date at Oakland's Fox Theater by popular demand. That show will be Wednesday night July 24th.

Pre-sale begins at 10AM on Thursday (4/25) with the password 'MAMA'. General on-sale is Friday (4/26) at 10AM.

You can get tickets here.

The Raconteurs will release their album 'Help Us Stranger' on June 21st marking their first release in over a decade.

The Raconteurs
Oakland