Rabid Bat Found At Hayward's Southland Mall

A bat found at the Southland Mall in Hayward earlier this month has tested positive for rabies according to the Alameda County Public Health Laboratory who reported the news on Thursday.

Typical Friday at the Southland Mall https://t.co/Z7ijNg8qju — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) February 15, 2019

Anyone who might have touched, or been bitten by the bat is urged to call the Alameda County Public Health Department at 510-267-3250 immediately.

Symptoms from exposure to rabies can show up in humans anywhere from one to three months after contact.